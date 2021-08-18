Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and Triple-A East, announced the schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

The 2022 season-the 11th season of Storm Chasers baseball at Werner Park and the 53rd season of Triple-A baseball in the Omaha metro area-includes 72 home games at Werner Park and 144 games overall. The first game of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at Indianapolis and the first game at Werner Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Louisville. The season, which will be the Chasers' second season in Triple-A East, is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, September 21 vs. Iowa.

Game times, promotions, and giveaways for the upcoming season will be released on a later date. New season ticket packages, as well as Chasers Blue Books and undated voucher packs can be purchased through the Werner Park Ticket Office starting on September 1, 2021.

"We always look forward to the day that the new schedule is released, and we're excited for another great season at Werner Park," Storm Chasers VP/General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "It will be fun to see a couple of new opponents coming to play in Omaha, including the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Scranton Wilkes-Barre, in August. It's especially exciting to be back at Werner Park to celebrate July 4th with traditionally the biggest fireworks show in the Omaha metro area."

The Storm Chasers are scheduled to play at Werner Park on the following dates across 11 homestands:

April: 12-17, 26-30

May: 1, 3-8, 17-22, 31

June: 1-5, 7-12, 21-26

July: 4, 6-10, 22-25

August: 2-7, 23-28

September: 6-11, 20-21

The schedule includes 24 weekend home games, including Easter weekend vs. Louisville (April 16-17) and Mother's Day weekend vs. Columbus (May 7-8). The Storm Chasers are also home for Independence Day vs. Toledo (July 4).

The Storm Chasers 2022 schedule includes Triple-A East Midwest Division foes in the Columbus Clippers (CLE), Indianapolis Indians (PIT), Iowa Cubs (CHC), Louisville Bats (CIN), St. Paul Saints (MIN), and Toledo Mud Hens (TOL). Omaha will also welcome two teams to Werner Park for the first time in Lehigh Valley (PHI) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY) while traveling to play Memphis (STL), Rochester (WSH), and Syracuse (NYM) for the first time in Triple-A East action.

Of the Chasers' 11 total opponents, six are in the Midwest Division (Columbus, Indianapolis, Iowa, Louisville, St. Paul, and Toledo), four are in the Northeast Division (Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Syracuse), and one is in the Southeast Division (Memphis). 2022 marks the first season that Omaha will play Triple-A East teams in the Northeast and Southeast Division after playing only Midwest Division teams in 2021.

Here is a full schedule breakdown:

24 games against St. Paul (12 home, 12 away)

18 games against Columbus (12 home, six away)

18 games against Indianapolis (12 home, six away)

18 games against Iowa (Six home, 12 away)

18 games against Louisville (Six home, 12 away)

18 games against Toledo (12 home, six away)

6 games against Lehigh Valley (Six home)

6 games against Memphis (Six away)

6 games against Rochester (Six away)

6 games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Six home)

6 games against Syracuse (Six away)

For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

