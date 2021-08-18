Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 18, 2021

Wednesday, August 18th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (42-49) vs Nashville Sounds (50-41) Game 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Games #92 of 130 Home Game #44 of 65

RHP Angel Rondón (5-4, 4.83 ERA) vs. LHP Aaron Ashby (5-4, 4.48 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds opened their 12-game homestand with a 5-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night. Matthew Liberatore dazzled in his start for the 'Birds, allowing just one run on three hits in seven innings while striking out nine. T.J. Zeuch pitched two perfect innings out of the bullpen to earn the save and complete a three-hitter. Offensively, Memphis got on the board early on an RBI double from Juan Yepez in the first inning. In the third, Alec Burleson extended the lead with an RBI single. After the Sounds scored a run in the top of the fifth, the Redbirds answered back in the bottom of the inning when Nolan Gorman singled home Kramer Robertson who had tripled. Conner Capel and Evan Mendoza had RBI singles in the eighth inning to add insurance runs.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón makes his 16th appearance and 13th start of the season for the Redbirds today. Rondón was solid in his last start in Norfolk, allowing just two runs in five innings while tying a season-high with seven strikeouts. Over his last six appearances, Rondón has allowed two runs or fewer five times and one earned run or fewer on four occasions. The 23-year-old pitched in relief against Nashville on May 13 and allowed five runs in four innings of work. Rondón made his major league debut earlier this year on June 6 with St. Louis and did not allow a run in two MLB appearances this season. Rondón was the Cardinals' Minor League pitcher of the year in 2019.

Nashville Starter: Aaron Ashby will make his 21st appearance and 12th start of the season for Nashville this evening. This will be Ashby's first start in a Sounds uniform since August 5 against Toledo when he struck out 11 in six scoreless innings, yielding just one hit. Ashby's last two outings have been starts in the major leagues with Milwaukee. On August 10 he pitched two scoreless innings against the Cubs and on August 14 he did not allow a run in four innings against the Pirates. The 23-year-old pitched against Memphis on May 12 and allowed one run in 2.2 innings, walking five and striking out three. Ashby has put up prolific strikeout numbers at the Triple-A level this season, punching out 98 batters in 62.1 innings. Ashby was the Brewers' fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Crowder Junior College in Missouri and is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Milwaukee organization by Baseball America.

Happy to Have You, Alec: Since joining the Memphis Redbirds on August 3rd, Alec Burleson has been swinging a hot bat. The Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 is 11-38 (.290) in 11 games, including five RBI and three doubles. He had hits in each of his first eight games in Triple-A.

Rayder's Red-Hot: Rayder Ascanio had a very productive road trip, going a combined 12-33 (.364) at the plate with three doubles, two home runs and five runs driven in. For the season, Ascanio has now smacked eight home runs.

Zack Attack: Zack Thompson has put together a strong stretch over his last four starts. During that stretch he is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA. In 22 innings Thompson has allowed just 16 hits and struck out 17 batters.

Home Sweet Home: After spending the past two weeks on the road, the Memphis Redbirds return home to AutoZone Park for a 12-game homestand from August 17-29. The Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from the 17th through the 22nd, followed by a visit from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) from the 24th - 29th. Memphis is 23-20 at AutoZone Park so far this season.

