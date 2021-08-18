Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Schedule
August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announced their 2022 schedule on Wednesday. Syracuse is slated to play 144 regular season games in 2022 with Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The 144-game schedule is a slight increase from the last few years. In 2021, Triple-A teams are playing a 130-game schedule. Triple-A teams played a 140-game schedule in 2018 and 2019, 142-game schedule in 2017, and Triple-A teams last played a 144-game schedule in 2016.
The 2022 schedule once again features teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. All but two Mondays are off days, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city. This is the same format that was implemented in 2021.
Syracuse's schedule features 24 games each against Buffalo, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester, 18 games against Lehigh Valley, and six games each against Charlotte, Columbus, Jacksonville, Norfolk, and Omaha. The Mets will play 72 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 72 games on the road. All 144 games are slated to be played over a 169-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on April 5th and ends with the season finale on September 21st. The All-Star Break will be from July 18th to July 21st.
The Mets are also scheduled to be home for the week leading up to the Fourth of July. Syracuse will host Lehigh Valley for six straight games from Tuesday, June 28th to Sunday, July 3rd.
In 2021, Syracuse only played against the other five teams in the Triple-A East Northeast division: Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester. In 2022, most of Syracuse's games are against division opponents, but Syracuse will also play Charlotte, Jacksonville, and Norfolk from the Triple-A East Southeast division and Columbus and Omaha from the Triple-A East Midwest division.
Season ticket renewals for the 2022 season will begin in September. New season tickets will go on sale November 1, 2021. Fans can email Will Commisso any time at wcommisso@syracusemets.com to get on the waiting list or call the ticket office at 315.474-7833. Flex Plans will go on sale Black Friday, November 26, 2021. Single game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Saturday, March 5, 2022.
