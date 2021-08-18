IronPigs Announce 2022 Schedule

August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2022 season! Game times and a full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

The IronPigs will be playing a 144-game season. The 2022 schedule for the IronPigs consists of 72 games with seven six-game homestands, two 12-game homestands, and two three-game homestands. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule except for Monday, July 4 when the IronPigs will host the Rochester Red Wings, Monday, September 5 when they host the Worcester Red Sox, and Monday, September 19 when they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The team will be playing 72 road games in 2022.

The IronPigs will be playing two home series each against Rochester, Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester. Syracuse will visit Coca-Cola Park just once throughout the 2022 season, from Tuesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 7.

Lehigh Valley will see more than just the Triple-A Northeast Division in 2022. The IronPigs will be playing familiar opponents from the previous International League such as the Columbus Clippers, Charlotte Knights, Norfolk Tides, Durham Bulls, and Gwinnett Stripers. A new opponent for the IronPigs will be the Omaha Storm Chasers, who they will play in Omaha from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.

The IronPigs will end the regular season at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from Monday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 21.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.