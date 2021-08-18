Red Wings Announce 2022 Schedule

August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have released the 2022 schedule. Triple-A East will play 144 games from April 5-September 21.

Rochester opens the season at Toledo on Tuesday, April 5. The Red Wings will play the Mud Hens for six games before starting the home schedule on Tuesday, April 12 against the Buffalo Bisons. The Wings have only played on Opening Day against Toledo one time in their history - 1965 at Silver Stadium.

The six-game series format returns next season with a majority of off-days coming on Mondays. Rochester will play out of the division for the first time since Triple-A East became a 20-team league, though the Red Wings will not play every opponent. The Wings will play at Toledo, at St. Paul, at Columbus, and at Indianapolis, and home games vs. Toledo, Omaha, and Norfolk.

Rochester will play each team in the division at least 18 times. The Red Wings play Lehigh Valley and Syracuse 24 times - two series at home and two on the road - while the Wings will only play Buffalo six games at Sahlen Field, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre six games at PNC Field, and Worcester six games at Frontier Field.

The Red Wings host the Bisons on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day before an off-day on May 31. The series will finish the next five days through Sunday, June 5. Rochester is also home on Sunday, July 3 vs. Worcester and on the road Monday, July 4 at Lehigh Valley.

The All-Star Break will run from July 18-21. A three-game series at Buffalo will run July 22-24 and the Red Wings will finish the season with a three-game series at Sahlen Field from September 19-21.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.