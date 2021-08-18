Here Before You Know It; Saints Open 2022 Season April 5, Home Opener April 12

August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time since the St. Paul Saints began in 1993, there will be April baseball in St. Paul. Major League baseball unveiled the 144 game 2022 Triple-A schedule, and the Saints will open on the road in Louisville against the Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on April 5 and play their first game at CHS Field on April 12 against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

On Tuesday, April 5 the Saints begin a six-game roadtrip at Louisville Slugger Field before returning home for their first homestand of 2022, a six-game series against the Indians on Tuesday, April 12.

Once again, most series will be the six-game variety with only two, three-game series both at Indianapolis. The first is due to the four-day break for the Major League All-Star break from July 18-21 and the Saints will be in Indianapolis from July 22-24. The second is a three-game series to end the season from September 19-21.

The Saints will host two, 12-game homestands with the first taking place from May 11-23 with a six-game series against a first-time opponent, the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) followed by a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs). The Saints also have a 12-game homestand from August 9-21 against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) and another first time opponent, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

The 144-game schedule begins on Tuesday, April 5, goes until Wednesday, September 21, and will consist of 72 home games and 72 road games. Game times, along with information on single game and group tickets, will be announced at a later date.

The Saints, who are a part of the Midwest Division, will play their two closest rivals the I-Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) a total of 24 times, 12 at home and 12 on the road. They will play the remainder of the division 18 times and breaks down as follows: Clippers (six home and 12 on the road), Indianapolis Indians (12 at home and six on the road), Bats (six home and 12 on the road) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers, six home and 12 on the road). The Saints will play four teams outside of the Midwest Division for the first time in franchise history. They take on three teams from the Northeast Division: Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays, six games on the road), former Twins affiliate the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals, six home games), and the RailRiders (six home games). The Saints play one team from the Southeast Division, the Sounds (six home games).

Most series are six games in length, beginning on Tuesday and going through Sunday with all, but two Monday's being league-wide off-days. The only exceptions to the six-game series are when the league takes a four-day hiatus during the Major League All-Star break, from July 21-24, when the Saints play a three-game series in Indianapolis from July 22-24, and then the final three-games of the season at Indianapolis from September 19-21. The only two Monday's that aren't an off day are Monday, July 4 at Louisville (the two teams will have Tuesday, July 5 off) and the final Monday of the season on September 19.

Overall, the Saints have 10 homestands, with two, 12-game homestands and eight, six-game homestands.

The Saints will play two, 12-game roadtrips, seven, six-game roadtrips, and two, three game series.

In all, 36 of the 72 Saints home games will take place Friday-Sunday and 48 of 72 Thursday-Sunday. There are a total of 11 home games in April, 13 in May, nine in June, 15 in July, 14 in August, and 10 in September.

Season tickets, including full, half and 12-game mini plans, are currently available. For more information contact the Saints ticket office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

2022 Saints Schedule

April May

5-10 @ Louisville 1 vs. Nashville

12-17 vs. Indianapolis 3-8 vs. Iowa

19-24 @ Toledo 10-15 @ Columbus

26-30 vs. Nashville 17-22 @ Omaha

24-29 vs. Indianapolis

31 @ Iowa

June July

1-5 @ Iowa 1-3 vs. Omaha

7-12 vs. Rochester 4-10 @ Louisville (off day on 5th)

14-19 @ Columbus 12-17 vs. Toledo

21-26 @ Buffalo 22-24 @ Indianapolis

28-30 vs. Omaha 26-31 vs. Iowa

August September

2-7 @ Omaha 1-4 vs. Omaha

9-14 vs. Columbus 6-11 @ Toledo

16-21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 13-18 vs. Louisville

23-28 @ Iowa 19-21 @ Indianapolis

30-31 vs. Omaha

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.