Jumbo Shrimp August 26 Bingo Night Features Exclusive Prizes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Bingo Night tradition returns with a slew of great prizes at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 from 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may visit this link or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being an $100 spending spree in the VyStar Credit Union Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store:

1: (Straight Line) - Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

2: (X) - 4 Shrimp Cups and 4 drinks

3: (T) - Free Foursome at Eagle Harbor Gold Club

4: (Baseball Diamond) - Jumbo Shrimp Authentic Road Jersey

5: (H) - Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

6: (Border) - $100 Publix Gift Card

7: (X) - Free Foursome at Blue Sky Golf Club

8: (Small Square) - Jumbo Shrimp Authentic Road Jersey

9: (Pyramid) - Jumbo Shrimp player signed baseball (signed by a random player)

10: (Goal Post) - $100 to spend in the team store (must be redeemed that night, no change given)

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase, and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The VyStar Credit Union Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

