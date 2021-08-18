Bisons 2022 Playing Schedule Announced -Opening Day Set for April 5, 2022 vs. Iowa
August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Major League Baseball today unveiled the Buffalo Bisons 2022 Game Schedule, a 144-game slate that is set to begin with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5 at Sahlen Field against the Iowa Cubs. Game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.
The Bisons and Triple-A baseball will return to a full 144-game schedule for the first time since 2016 and a third (24) of the scheduled 72 games at Sahlen Field will be played on the weekends in either June, July, August or September. The 2022 season is scheduled to conclude with a three-game series against the rival Rochester Red Wings, September 19-21.
The vast majority of series will be six games in length and Bisons fans will get to see some opponents in 2022 that they have either never seen or haven't seen in a long time in downtown Buffalo. The Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa will return to Buffalo, April 5-10, for the first time since Game 2 of the American Association Finals on September 9, 1997 (a Bisons' 6-3 win on their way to a title sweep). The new Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints, will make their first ever trip to Sahlen Field, June 21-26, 2022.
The majority of the playing schedule will pit the Bisons against their Northeast Division rivals in Rochester, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester. However, the Durham Bulls (May 3-8), Columbus Clippers (Aug. 23-28) and Gwinnett Stripers (Sept. 6-11) will join Iowa and St. Paul as non-divisional foes set to play at Sahlen Field as part of Triple-A East's unbalanced schedule.
Other Schedule Highlights: Bisons are home for Independence Day
The Bisons will play at Sahlen Field for our nation's birthday for the first time since 2002. The Bisons will play host the Syracuse Mets on Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, starting a six-game homestand against their Thruway Cup rivals.
The Bisons have a pair of long summer homestands for fans to soak up those beautiful summer nights at the ballpark. This includes a nine-game stretch, July 22-31, against the Red Wings and Red Sox and a 12-game homestand, August 16-28, against the IronPigs and Clippers.
The team will play 21 of its final 33 games at home, giving Bisons fans a chance to support the team during the homestretch of the 2022 season.
Game times, promotions and ticket availability for the 2022 season are all to be announced.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021
- Tennessee Honey Festival at First Horizon Park Cancelled - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 18, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Blue Jays Select Contract of Kevin Smith from the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Wednesday's Wings Game Postponed - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Schedule - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 18, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 2022 Playing Schedule Announced -Opening Day Set for April 5, 2022 vs. Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Announce 2022 Schedule - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Announce 2022 Schedule - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Sounds Announce 2022 Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Announce 2022 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Rolls on with Dog Day, Military Appreciation Night - Louisville Bats
- Mets and Bisons Rained out on Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp August 26 Bingo Night Features Exclusive Prizes - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians to Extend Protective Netting at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Blue Jays Select Contract of Kevin Smith from the Bisons
- Bisons 2022 Playing Schedule Announced -Opening Day Set for April 5, 2022 vs. Iowa
- Bisons Receive Warm Welcome by Fans at Sahlen Field
- Lawrence, Smith Dominate Wings in 7-1 Win
- Bisons Win Streak Snapped in 4-0 Loss