Bisons 2022 Playing Schedule Announced -Opening Day Set for April 5, 2022 vs. Iowa

Major League Baseball today unveiled the Buffalo Bisons 2022 Game Schedule, a 144-game slate that is set to begin with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5 at Sahlen Field against the Iowa Cubs. Game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

The Bisons and Triple-A baseball will return to a full 144-game schedule for the first time since 2016 and a third (24) of the scheduled 72 games at Sahlen Field will be played on the weekends in either June, July, August or September. The 2022 season is scheduled to conclude with a three-game series against the rival Rochester Red Wings, September 19-21.

The vast majority of series will be six games in length and Bisons fans will get to see some opponents in 2022 that they have either never seen or haven't seen in a long time in downtown Buffalo. The Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa will return to Buffalo, April 5-10, for the first time since Game 2 of the American Association Finals on September 9, 1997 (a Bisons' 6-3 win on their way to a title sweep). The new Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints, will make their first ever trip to Sahlen Field, June 21-26, 2022.

The majority of the playing schedule will pit the Bisons against their Northeast Division rivals in Rochester, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester. However, the Durham Bulls (May 3-8), Columbus Clippers (Aug. 23-28) and Gwinnett Stripers (Sept. 6-11) will join Iowa and St. Paul as non-divisional foes set to play at Sahlen Field as part of Triple-A East's unbalanced schedule.

Other Schedule Highlights: Bisons are home for Independence Day

The Bisons will play at Sahlen Field for our nation's birthday for the first time since 2002. The Bisons will play host the Syracuse Mets on Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, starting a six-game homestand against their Thruway Cup rivals.

The Bisons have a pair of long summer homestands for fans to soak up those beautiful summer nights at the ballpark. This includes a nine-game stretch, July 22-31, against the Red Wings and Red Sox and a 12-game homestand, August 16-28, against the IronPigs and Clippers.

The team will play 21 of its final 33 games at home, giving Bisons fans a chance to support the team during the homestretch of the 2022 season.

Game times, promotions and ticket availability for the 2022 season are all to be announced.

