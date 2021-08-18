Indians to Extend Protective Netting at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that protective netting will be extended at Victory Field prior to the upcoming Aug. 24-Sept. 5 homestand against the Louisville Bats and Iowa Cubs.

The new netting system will stand 40 feet high and will stretch from Section 103 to Section 121 down the first and third base lines to provide a safer viewing experience.

To ensure fans will have ample opportunity for pre and postgame autographs with players, the new netting system will have openings at field access points once COVID-19 fan and player interaction restrictions are lifted by Major League Baseball. Further, the netting is a camouflage green designed for maximum transparency while providing protection all in one.

"The new netting system will provide fans peace of mind when sitting close to the action down the first and third base lines," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We recognize this is an adjustment from what we all are accustomed to, but fan safety is top priority."

The Indians had intentions of extending the netting at Victory Field prior to the 2020 season, but the pandemic delayed those plans. In recent years, Major League Baseball has recommended protective netting extensions at all Major and Minor League Baseball stadiums.

The Indians last extended the protective netting at Victory Field prior to the 2017 season when triangular netting sections were installed and tapered to the end of each dugout.

