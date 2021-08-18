PSG & Bayern to Have Jersey Swap with Bats Pregame August 19

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Bayern Munich (Bayern), two of the most successful and storied soccer/football franchises in the world, are participating in a jersey swap with the Louisville Bats prior to the Bats' home game against the Gwinnett Stripers at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, Aug. 19. First pitch is set for 6:30 and the pregame ceremonies will begin at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The ceremonial jersey swaps are as follows:

PSG:

Sara Dabritz (Midfielder) -> Swap with Greg Galiette (Bats President)

Ashley Lawrence (Defender) -> Swap with Nick Lodolo (LHP, Top Prospect)

Bayern:

Jens Scheuer (Head Coach) -> Swap with Pat Kelly (Bats Manager)

Lina Magull (Team Captain) -> Swap with Narciso Crook (Bats Outfielder)

The two International Women's teams will participate in a ceremonial first pitch, followed by the jersey swap. The pregame events will take place at Louisville Slugger Field at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The Bats are then hosting the two soccer/football clubs in suites to watch Thursday evening's baseball game. Thursday's Bats game will be the two soccer/football clubs' first-ever American sporting event as spectators.

"It is very important for us to build lasting relationships and really immerse ourselves in the community and culture of every city we play in," said Bianca Rech, FC Bayern Munich's Sporting Director of Women's Football. "To throw out the first pitch and take in America's pastime will be a wonderful experience for our players and we thank the Bats for making us feel so welcome."

