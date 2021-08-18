Tides Announce 2022 Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2022 schedule. The 2022 campaign will begin on Tuesday, April 5th with a home contest against the Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate. Start times for all games have yet to be determined.

The 2022 season will be Norfolk's second in the Triple-A East and is the 29th year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 36 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2022 season will be announced throughout the offseason. After not having an All-Star break in 2021, the Tides will have an All-Star break from July 18 - 21, followed by a three-game series at Durham.

Norfolk will face a couple new opponents for 2022. The Tides will host the Worcester Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox affiliate, for the first time since they moved from Pawtucket, playing them from July 12th to 17th at Harbor Park before the All-Star break. Norfolk will also host the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, for the first time in franchise history from August 2nd to 7th.

The Tides will host three teams in two home series. After hosting Charlotte in the opening series from April 5th to 10th, Norfolk will also host the Knights in the final home series from September 13th - 18th. The Tides will also host the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, in two different series from April 19th to 24th and from August 16th to 21st. The final team the Tides host twice are the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves affiliate, from May 24th to 29th and from June 28th to July 3rd, ending that series with a Fourth of July celebration.

Norfolk will host four other teams once. They host the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, from May 10th to 15th. Norfolk hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins affiliate, from May 31st to June 5th. From June 14th to June 19th, the Tides will host the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets affiliate. The final team Norfolk will host is the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, from August 30th to September 4th.

The Tides will also visit the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees affiliate, and the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals affiliate, to round out their opponents for 2022. In total, Norfolk will play a 144-game schedule, featuring 72 home games and 72 road contests. The regular season will conclude on the road at Durham on September 21st. The Tides haven't played in 144 regular season games since 2016.

