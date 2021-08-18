Lowe Launches Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp in 8-7 Walk-Off Win

DURHAM - After Bulls catcher Rene Pinto bashed a game-tying home run in the ninth to force extra innings, center fielder Josh Lowe crushed a titanic walk-off two-run blast in the tenth inning of Durham's 8-7 extra-inning victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville brought across a single score in the top of the tenth to go ahead 7-6 to set up Lowe's dramatic ending in the bottom of the frame. On the second pitch of the inning, Lowe lashed a towering shot to the right field concourse to cue the celebration. Lowe's longball was his 19th of the year, setting a single-season career-high.

Pinto's ninth-inning opposite field big fly to force an extra frame came after the Jumbo Shrimp plated six in the top of the ninth to grab a 6-5 advantage. The Bulls broke a scoreless draw in the fifth with a four-run fifth highlighted by 3B Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI double to right and 2B Vidal Brujan's line drive RBI single to center. One inning later, Pinto would drive in his first run of the night with a run-scoring double to center.

Durham starter Tommy Romero (5.0 IP, H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K) did not factor in the decision after firing the first five shutout frames, while Rays hurlers J.P. Feyereisen (1.0 IP) and Ryan Thompson (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) both faced the minimum as part of their respective Major League Rehab Assignments. Right-hander David Robertson (1.0 IP, K) tossed a scoreless frame in his Durham debut as well, while Joey Krehbiel (1.0 IP, R, 0 ER, 2 K) earned the win. Jacksonville reliever Andrew Bellatti (0.0 IP, H, 2 R, 1 ER) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to continue their six-game series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. (1-2, 4.06) is expected to toe the rubber for the Bulls, with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 3.20) anticipated to get the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

