Blue Jays Select Contract of Kevin Smith from the Bisons

This afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have purchased the contract of infielder Kevin Smith from the Buffalo Bisons.

Smith's promotion comes at a time when he leads the Bisons in hitting among many different categories, including hits (87), runs scores (53), home runs (19), and runs batted in (63).

He has appeared in 83 games for the Herd this season, with 59 starts at short stop, in addition to 13 at third base, and five in the outfield. Smith has also served as the designated hitter in six games for Buffalo.

Smith sits at or near the top of several offensive categories in Triple-A East. He ranks fourth in RBIs this season, as well as tied for fifth in home runs. Also, Smith's .576 slugging percentage is third best in the league, along with a .947 OPS that ranks him fourth.

Additionally, the Smith ranks among the Triple-A league leaders in many of the same offensive categories. Smith's 46 extra-base hits leads hitters among the 30-team league, while he is tied for third in total bases (175), and doubles (23). He is also tied for fifth overall in RBIs.

The Triple-A rookie recorded a 21-game on-base streak earlier this season from May 12-June 8. Smith batted .314 (22-70) over that stretch that included six home runs, 16 RBIs, and 12 walks, in addition to 12 runs scored.

Smith also recorded a 17-game hitting streak last month, from July 10-30. He batted .418 over that stretch to included 14 RBIs.

