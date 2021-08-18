Schmidt Starts RailRiders out Right in 9-1 Win

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders never trailed as they defeated the Worcester Red Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

In his Triple-A debut, Yankees No. 2 prospect Clarke Schmidt allowed one run on three hits in 3.1 innings. He walked one and struck out four while throwing 62 pitches in his first start off a rehab assignment for an injury suffered preseason.

Miguel Andujar went 0-for-2 with a walk while playing four innings in left field in the second game of his MLB rehab assignment.

The RailRiders took the lead four batters into the game when Chris Gittens launched a mammoth two-run home run to left off Kyle Hart (4-7). The round-tripper was his third in his last four games with SWB and his 10th of the season, tying him with Hoy Park for the team lead.

Worcester tallied a run against Schmidt in the bottom of the second on a solo home run from Josh Ockimey to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the RailRiders added to the lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single by Armando Alvarez.

Rob Brantly cracked a two-run home run off MLB rehabber Ryan Brasier in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1. The RailRiders added runs in the seventh and eighth off Jose Adames courtesy of an Estevan Florial double and a Max Burt single to swell their advantage to 7-1.

Brian Keller (1-1) was terrific in 3.2 innings of relief in back of Schmidt, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Brooks Kriske worked around a two-out double in the eighth to keep the WooSox off the board.

In the top of the ninth SWB, Brantly brought in two more runs with a single to left to grow the lead to 9-1. Brantly finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Braden Bristo set the Red Sox down in the bottom of the ninth to close out the win.

The RailRiders collected 11 hits in the game, with seven of them going for extra bases. Greg Allen and Florial both had two doubles, while Gittens added a double to his home run.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Thursday night with a doubleheader at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. LHP Matt Krook (2-3, 4.61) gets the call in game one, while RHP Sean Boyle (1-0, 1.08) is slated to start game two for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Worcester will throw LHP Stephen Gonsalves (4-4, 5.07) in one of the two games, while they have not announced a starter in the other. Coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network begins at 4:15 p.m.

