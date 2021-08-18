Tennessee Honey Festival at First Horizon Park Cancelled
August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds announced today the Tennessee Honey Festival set to take place at First Horizon Park on Sunday, October 3 has been cancelled at the request of the event's organizer.
Tickemaster plans to automatically refund customers via the payment method used to purchase tickets.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
