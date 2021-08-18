Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-47) at Toledo Mud Hens (50-40)

LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #91 / Road #49: Indianapolis Indians (43-47) at Toledo Mud Hens (50-40)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (4-4, 5.46) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Toledo jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians dropped the series opener on Tuesday night, 7-1. The bottom half of the first inning began with three consecutive walks, but Cam Vieaux escaped the jam with just one run surrendered on a sacrifice fly by Spencer Torkelson. With a 2-0 lead after tacking on one more run in the second, Ryan Kreidler led off the fourth inning with a solo home run, and Isaac Paredes tacked on one more with an RBI single. The Indians scored one run in the fifth when Hunter Owen singled to drive in Bligh Madris after he reached on a walk. Free bases continued to hurt the Indians as Toledo put up three runs in the seventh inning to take the 7-1 lead, capped by a two-run double off the bat of Juan Centeno.

CHANGE OF SCENERY: Last night, Michael Chavis led the Indians offense with three hits and a double for their only extra-base hit of the loss at Toledo. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season and his second with the Indians in just 12 games since being traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis. He has hit safely in nine of those games with a .313 average (15-for-48), .667 slugging percentage and 1.056 OPS. Chavis' best month with Triple-A Worcester came in June (16 games) when he hit .313 (20-for-64) with a .979 OPS.

REHABBERS ON THE MOUND: Sam Howard made his first rehab appearance with the Indians last night and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one batter in 0.2 innings pitched. The southpaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts. Howard is the fifth Pirates pitcher to rehab with Indianapolis this season and combined they have gone 0-3 with a 3.06 ERA (11er/32.1ip), 20 hits, 11 walks and 31 strikeouts. The first four pitchers' individual lines are listed below.

LHP Steven Brault - 0-1, 1.64 ERA (2er/11.0ip), 6h, 1bb, 9k

LHP Austin Davis - 0-0, 0.00 ERA (0er/5.1ip), 0h, 0bb, 1k

RHP Chad Kuhl - 0-0, 1.42 ERA (1er/6.1ip), 2h, 3bb, 9k

RHP Luis Oviedo - 0-2, 8.00 ERA (8er/9.0ip), 11h, 6bb, 11k

OWEN-ING AUGUST: Hunter Owen has been stringing together an impressive month of August, including breaking up a shutout with an RBI single in the fifth inning last night at Toledo. In 10 games this month, Owen owns a .324 average (12-for-37) with a .595 slugging percentage and 1.013 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians could even the six-game series at Toledo with a win tonight at 7:05 PM ET. They currently hold a 7-6 lead on the season series against the Mud Hens. Indy has finished with a .500 record or above at Fifth Third Field in eight of 10 seasons going back to 2010. RHP James Marvel will take the mound looking to bounce back from his last two starts against Toledo (14er/9.0ip). The Indians will be facing an MLB rehabber for the second consecutive night when LHP Matthew Boyd takes the mound. Boyd was placed on the injured list on June 15 with left arm discomfort and has tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in one outing on his rehab stint so far.

MARVELOUS CONSISTENCY: James Marvel has been one of the most consistent starters for the Indians this season, tossing at least five innings in 11 of his 15 starts and 12 of his 17 appearances. In those 12 outings of 5.0-plus innings, he has allowed more than three runs only once. Marvel had the same consistency in his length of starts as Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, with eight of his 11 starts lasting 5.0-or-more innings. He allowed two runs or less in seven of those starts.

THIS DATE IN 2019: Facing a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth vs. Lehigh Valley, free bases were key to a comeback win for the Indians. The inning opened when Christian Kelley struck out looking, but was followed by four consecutive walks to keep the bases loaded for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was 0-for-4 on the day. A wild pitch scored Hunter Owen to bring the Indians within three runs, and then came a 2-2 slider down and in. Hayes crushed a fly ball into the left field lawn to even the game at 7-7. Kelley then went on to hit a walk-off single in the 10th as the Indians won, 8-7, in one of the biggest comeback victories in Indians history.

PETERS TO PITTSBURGH: Indianapolis native Dillon Peters was recalled by Pittsburgh and made his first start with the Pirates on Sunday vs. Milwaukee. Peters took the loss despite a strong outing of just two runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings. Since being traded from Los Angeles (AL) to Pittsburgh on July 19, Peters has appeared in five games (two starts) with the Indians with a 1-0 record, 1.50 ERA (2er/12.0ip), 0.83 WHIP and .100 average against (4-for-40). Peters made his MLB debut in 2017 with Miami and in 32 big league games (25 starts), owns a 5.70 ERA (87er/137.1ip).

