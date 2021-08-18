Nashville Sounds Announce 2022 Schedule

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its 2022 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 144-game slate.

The Sounds will open the 2022 campaign at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 5 against the Durham Bulls - the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is part of a season-opening six-game homestand against Durham. It marks the first ever visit to Nashville for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate.

"We're excited to continue getting back to a sense of normal at First Horizon Park," said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. "We greatly appreciate the tremendous support our fanbase has shown us this year. Being able to announce our 2022 schedule now helps everybody start planning their next adventure at the ballpark."

Once again in 2022, the Sounds will have off every Monday during the season, with three exceptions. The first Monday game of the season is on Memorial Day - May 30 at Durham with an off day to follow. The second occurrence is when the team plays on Monday, July 4 at Columbus and will have off the next day. The Sounds will also play the final Monday of the season, September 19, at Louisville.

Following the opening homestand, the Sounds will hit the road for the first time in 2022 to Gwinnett, Georgia for a six-game series with the Stripers from April 12-17.

Opponents to visit First Horizon Park for the first time include Durham, the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) from May 3-8 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) from September 13-18.

For the first time in club history, the team will play on the road at the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) from April 26 - May 1, at Durham from May 30 - June 5 and August 23 - 28, and at Norfolk from August 2 - 7.

The lone holiday the Sounds play at home is Mother's Day against Norfolk on Sunday, May 8. The team will be on the road for Easter (April 17 at Gwinnett), Memorial Day (May 30 at Durham), Father's Day (June 19 at Memphis) and Independence Day (July 4 at Columbus). The Sounds will host an Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3 against Indianapolis.

First Horizon Park and the Sounds will host nine different homestands to fill the 72-game home slate. The longest homestand is a 12-game, 13-day stretch from June 21 - July 3 when the Sounds host Gwinnett (June 21-26) and the Indianapolis Indians (June 28 - July 3).

The Sounds host a pair of six-game home series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from July 12 - 17 and August 30 - September 4. They also host Gwinnett (Atlanta Braves) for a pair of six-game series from June 21 - 26 and August 9 - 14. The club welcomes the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) for a six-game set from May 17 - 22.

36 weekend dates fill the home schedule, including 12 Friday games, 12 Saturday contests and 12 Sunday dates.

Nashville finishes its 2022 home campaign with a six-game series against Jacksonville from September 13 - 18.

The longest road trip of the season will be a pair of 12-game, 13-day excursions. The first multi-city trip is from May 24 - June 5 when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens (May 24 - 29) and the Durham Bulls (May 30 - June 5). The second 12-game, 13-day trip has the Sounds in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp from August 16 - 21 and in Durham from August 23 - 28.

The Sounds conclude the 2022 regular season with a three-game series at Louisville from September 19 - 21.

Game times for all 144 contests will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket membership packages for returning and new customers will begin Thursday, August 19 with early-bird specials.

A full 2022 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

