Mud Hens Shut out Indians, 6-0
August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Toledo Mud Hens shut down the offense and handed the Indianapolis Indians their seventh shutout loss of the season on Wednesday night, 6-0.
With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Spencer Torkelson tripled to right field. After a walk to Aderlin Rodriguez, Christin Stewart grounded into a force out to score Torkelson and give the Mud Hens (51-40) the early 1-0 lead.
Stewart hit a two-run home run over the right field fence with two outs in the bottom of the fourth frame to extend Toledo's lead to 3-0.
The Mud Hens tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth inning and one more run in the eighth with a home run from Ryan Kreider to seal the lead at 6-0.
The Indians (43-48) recorded only three hits in the loss. Jared Oliva singled to left field in the top of the second inning, Taylor Davis singled in the third inning and Erik Gonzalez doubled off the left field wall in the fifth frame.
Alex Lange (W, 2-1) earned the win in 1.2 innings of relief with one strikeout. Will Vest, Angel De Jesus, Jason Foley and Miguel Del Pozo combined to throw 4.1 hitless innings for the Mud Hens. James Marvel (L, 4-5) took the loss on the mound for Indy, giving up five runs (two unearned) on six hits in 5.2 innings of work.
The Indians will face the Mud Hens again on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Miguel Yajure (1-1, 3.71) is set to make his first start with the Indians since May 26. Yajure will take the mound against RHP Logan Shore (3-2, 3.74).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021
- Ockimey Goes Deep in Loss to SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Shut out Indians, 6-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- PSG & Bayern to Have Jersey Swap with Bats Pregame August 19 - Louisville Bats
- Schmidt Starts RailRiders out Right in 9-1 Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Blank Indians in 6-0 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hernandez Prevents No-No as Stripers' Slam Sends Gwinnett to Win - Louisville Bats
- August 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- Here Before You Know It; Saints Open 2022 Season April 5, Home Opener April 12 - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-47) at Toledo Mud Hens (50-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- Tennessee Honey Festival at First Horizon Park Cancelled - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 18, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Blue Jays Select Contract of Kevin Smith from the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Wednesday's Wings Game Postponed - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Schedule - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 18, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 2022 Playing Schedule Announced -Opening Day Set for April 5, 2022 vs. Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Announce 2022 Schedule - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Announce 2022 Schedule - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Sounds Announce 2022 Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Announce 2022 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Rolls on with Dog Day, Military Appreciation Night - Louisville Bats
- Mets and Bisons Rained out on Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp August 26 Bingo Night Features Exclusive Prizes - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians to Extend Protective Netting at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Mud Hens Shut out Indians, 6-0
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-47) at Toledo Mud Hens (50-40)
- Indians to Extend Protective Netting at Victory Field
- Walks Hurt Indy in Series Opening Loss
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-46) at Toledo Mud Hens (49-40)