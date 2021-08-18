Mud Hens Shut out Indians, 6-0

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Toledo Mud Hens shut down the offense and handed the Indianapolis Indians their seventh shutout loss of the season on Wednesday night, 6-0.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Spencer Torkelson tripled to right field. After a walk to Aderlin Rodriguez, Christin Stewart grounded into a force out to score Torkelson and give the Mud Hens (51-40) the early 1-0 lead.

Stewart hit a two-run home run over the right field fence with two outs in the bottom of the fourth frame to extend Toledo's lead to 3-0.

The Mud Hens tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth inning and one more run in the eighth with a home run from Ryan Kreider to seal the lead at 6-0.

The Indians (43-48) recorded only three hits in the loss. Jared Oliva singled to left field in the top of the second inning, Taylor Davis singled in the third inning and Erik Gonzalez doubled off the left field wall in the fifth frame.

Alex Lange (W, 2-1) earned the win in 1.2 innings of relief with one strikeout. Will Vest, Angel De Jesus, Jason Foley and Miguel Del Pozo combined to throw 4.1 hitless innings for the Mud Hens. James Marvel (L, 4-5) took the loss on the mound for Indy, giving up five runs (two unearned) on six hits in 5.2 innings of work.

The Indians will face the Mud Hens again on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Miguel Yajure (1-1, 3.71) is set to make his first start with the Indians since May 26. Yajure will take the mound against RHP Logan Shore (3-2, 3.74).

