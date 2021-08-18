Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday
August 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 19 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any ticket of equal or lesser value to any home game the rest of the year. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.
This is the 10th postponement for the Red Wings in 2021. There have also been two cancelled games, one suspension, two games delayed, and one game completed early due to weather.
Tickets are available to every home date the rest of the season at RedWingsBaseball.com.
