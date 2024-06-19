Stingers Win Game 1 of DH 14-11
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
MINOT, ND - Stingers win game 1 of the doubleheader 14-11 over the Hot Tots and have won 11 consecutive games vs Minot. Willmar's offense was powered by a 9-run 5th inning.
Stingers won in comeback fashion after being down 7-0 early in the game. The game had a combined 25 runs, the same total as last nights game (13-12 Stinger win)
Minot went up 6-0 after the 1st inning thanks to an RBI singles from Jack Matousek (Florida Tech) and Jaeden Jordahl (Charleston), a 2-run single from Caden Parker (Bowling Green State), and a 2-run double from Keanu Jacobs-Guishard (Grambling State).
Willmar got on the scoreboard in the 4th from a Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) groundout.
The bats woke up in the 5th. Colin Hynek (Georgia State) started the rally with an RBI single. Gabe Swansen (Nebraska) pinch-hit and had an RBI single, immediately followed by a Trevor Winterstein (Augustana) bases-clearing double. The big highlights came from Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) hitting a 3-run homer in consecutive games, and a solo home run from Hynek.
Stingers never lost the lead after going up 10-7. Swansen hit his first homer this Stinger season in the 8th inning.
Hynek finished with 4 hits on the day, and reached base 5 times. Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) continued his multi-game hit streak adding 2 in the game, and Max Buettenback (Nebraska) had 3 hits.
Stinger starter Drue Young (Indiana Wesleyan) had a tough outing pitching 1 inning, allowing 7 hits, 6 runs (all-earned), 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Willmar's bullpen picked up Young allowing 5 runs (4 earned) the rest of the game.
Tate Robertson (Alabama) was credited with the win after throwing 3 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs (2 earned). The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sebastian Granados (Grossmont) pitched 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.
Hot Tots starter Anthony Cordero (Jacksonville) pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 hits, no runs, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. Nic Luna (St. Edwards) was credited with the loss after pitching 4.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, 6 runs (5 earned), 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.
Game 2 from Minot starts at 6:35 P.M.
The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
