2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 19, ABCA/Rawlings named 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Griff O'Ferrall a Golden Glove recipient at shortstop.

In total, O'Ferrall just committed four errors across 249 chances accruing a career-best .984 fielding percentage. Across three seasons, O'Ferrall finished with a .965 mark.

In 2022, O'Ferrall was one of the top bats who helped lead the Growlers to its first-ever Northwoods League title. Across 24 games played, O'Ferrall slashed .343/.452/.448 while smacking eight extra-base hits and driving in 23 RBI. The slugger had a hit in 21 of his 24 games played.

O'Ferrall's prowess has not just been on the defense end as the junior has ended his college career with the most career hits of any three-year player in Virginia history. The preseason All-American and top 50 overall draft prospect slashed .344/.408/.443 across his incredible career in Charlottesville.

The list of accolades for #GrowlersPipeline players continues to grow after Banks Tolley was named second-team All-America just last week. The #GrowlersPipeline has produced 10 major league players and 72 drafted/signed players to major league organizations in the past 10 seasons and continues to expand.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.