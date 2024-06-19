2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 19, ABCA/Rawlings named 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Griff O'Ferrall a Golden Glove recipient at shortstop.
In total, O'Ferrall just committed four errors across 249 chances accruing a career-best .984 fielding percentage. Across three seasons, O'Ferrall finished with a .965 mark.
In 2022, O'Ferrall was one of the top bats who helped lead the Growlers to its first-ever Northwoods League title. Across 24 games played, O'Ferrall slashed .343/.452/.448 while smacking eight extra-base hits and driving in 23 RBI. The slugger had a hit in 21 of his 24 games played.
O'Ferrall's prowess has not just been on the defense end as the junior has ended his college career with the most career hits of any three-year player in Virginia history. The preseason All-American and top 50 overall draft prospect slashed .344/.408/.443 across his incredible career in Charlottesville.
The list of accolades for #GrowlersPipeline players continues to grow after Banks Tolley was named second-team All-America just last week. The #GrowlersPipeline has produced 10 major league players and 72 drafted/signed players to major league organizations in the past 10 seasons and continues to expand.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Cushing Shines, But Rochester Falls 3-0 - Rochester Honkers
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kenosha Falls 1-0 in Strikeout Bonanza - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Win Game 1 of DH 14-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Pitching in Command Again for Third Consecutive Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac to Bounce Back - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Rivets Win Game One over Kokomo, 18-8 - Rockford Rivets
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight I-41 Showdown in Walk-off Fashion, 9-8 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Growlers Drop to Third in Great Lakes East - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rocker Fall in Extras in I-41 Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Fall 9-1 at Paws of Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dogs Fall Short to Badlands in Series Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kingfish Survive Late Game Growler Rally 8-7 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Honkers Ride Big Third Inning to 13-3 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Larks Stave off No-Hit Bid in 6-0 Loss to St. Cloud - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient
- Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Growlers Drop to Third in Great Lakes East
- Growlers' Arms Dominate Again, Split Series On Shut Out Of Pit Spitters
- Growlers Drop Series Opener to Pit Spitters
- Banks Tolley Named 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All American