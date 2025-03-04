Kalamazoo Growlers Unveil the Skat Dog

March 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Kalamazoo Growlers unveil the newest addition of over-the-top minor league food creations with the 1,000+ calorie Skat Dog.

The Skat Dog is a Michigan based Koegel hotdog topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and maraschino cherry served on a custom chocolate cake donut.

The term "Scat" is a slang term for animal droppings and ties into the Kalamazoo Growlers name of the "Growlers" - a tribute to the black bears that can be heard "growling" in the forests of Michigan.

The 'c' in scat is replaced with a 'k' in Skat Dog because of baseball's 'K' that stands for strikeouts in a scorekeeper's scorebook.

"Our team thought the chocolate cake donut reminded us of 'scat' like bear droppings," Growlers General Manager Tom Olds said. "So we took scat and and a fan-favorite hot dog & donut and made it more appealing for a summer meal that makes fans look twice before devouring it."

This indulgence-ridden hot dog comes out to a whopping 1,017 calories and can be purchased in the concession stand for $10 at all Saturday Kalamazoo Growler home games.

The Kalamazoo Growlers and team owner Brian Colopy are no strangers to viral food creations such as the Twinkie Dog and Bear Claw Burger receiving regional and national attention on Good Morning America, CBS, and ESPN.

Ten lucky fans will be selected for each Saturday night game this season to receive a free Skat Dog.

A private tasting of the Skat Dog will be held for all Meijer 5-Game Miniplan Holders at the annual Kalamazoo Growlers preseason Fan Fest at Homer Stryker Field in May.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy. The full promotional schedule and theme nights will be released in Spring 2025.

To guarantee the comfortable box seats at the top theme nights, fans are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan. The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025.

