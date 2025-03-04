Moonlight Graham Returns for 2025 Season

March 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce that for the fourth consecutive season, Moonlight Graham will continue as the official field naming rights partner for the 2025 season. Since 2022, the Chinooks' home field has proudly been known as Moonlight Graham Field, a partnership that has proven to be a strong and lasting collaboration.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Moonlight Graham for the 2025 season," said Eric Snodgrass, General Manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks. "We couldn't be more excited to kick off another season at Moonlight Graham Field and continue working together to bring unforgettable experiences to our fans."

Moonlight Graham is a modern health benefits company leveraging technology to help provide more access to more transparent, convenient, and affordable healthcare.

Back for the second season in a row, is our cause marketing campaign with Moonlight Graham in which every time the Chinooks secure a win at Moonlight Graham Field, a donation will be made to the SKYGEN Foundation on behalf of the Chinooks. At all Sunday home games, our 50/50 raffle proceeds will also be donated to the SKYGEN Foundation.

The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one for Chinooks fans. The season will kick off on Monday, May 26th, with the highly anticipated home opener taking place on Friday, May 30th. Fans can now purchase ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets for an unforgettable summer of baseball. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase starting on May 1st.

For more information about tickets, the 2025 season, and the Lakeshore Chinooks, be sure to visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

