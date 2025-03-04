Share the Glove - 2025 Softball Grant

March 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 Share the Glove Softball Equipment Grant. For this initiative the Northwood League Foundation is teaming up with Rawlings in commitment to supporting youth sports. They aim to provide local softball programs with essential equipment to foster participants and develop among young athletes.

Application Process:

Interested organizations are invited to apply by completing the Share the Glove application available.

Application Deadline: May 1st, 2025

Grant Award Notification: Grant recipients will be notified in June. The team will be invited to Wade Stadium to be presented and accept their new equipment on field during a game.

