Rockers and Capital Credit Union Partner to Hold Dodgeball Day on Sunday, July 20th

March 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have partnered with Capital Credit Union to hold the first-ever Dodgeball Day on Sunday, July 20th, as the Rockers host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a 1:05 matinee game. The game will pay tribute to the 2004 sports comedy film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, which follows a group of unlikely misfits who enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in the hopes of winning $50,000 to save their cherished local gym from being taken over by corporate health fitness chain Globo Gym. To really enhance the game day experience for fans, there will be two dodgeball games that take place before and after the Rockers game that day.

"This is going to be a unique and fun way to get all ages onto the field for an old-fashioned game of dodgeball," said Rockers GM John Fanta. "As Patches O'Houlihan coined in the movie Dodgeball, 'dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge'-fans will have the opportunity to test their skills to see if they have what it takes to be among the last players standing on the winning side."

Game 1 will be a pre-game event for youth ages 5-10 that will commence at 12:15 on the infield, before the Rockers take the field. There will be 50 kids per team allowed on the field for the first game.

Game 2 will be a postgame event for ages 11 and up. The second game will begin shortly following the contest between the Rockers and Rafters in the right-field corner at Capital Credit Union Park. Game 2 will be limited to 250 players per team.

All youth and adults interested in participating in this unique event can sign up on the Rockers website. Every participant must purchase a regular priced Rockers game ticket and enter shirt size at sign-up. For signing up, registrants will receive one of the two Dodgeball designed t-shirts (Globo Gym Rockers or Average Rhodies) and a headband to wear while playing the game, courtesy of Capital Credit Union.

All dodgeballs will be provided for game play and Rockers players will referee both matches. Teams will be randomly assigned at sign-up. For both matches, the winning team will be included in a photo along with the Wrench Trophy, which will be displayed in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park. For the adult match, prizes will be awarded to the last people standing on the winning team. For additional details visit greenbayrockers.com.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

