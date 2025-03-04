Rox Announce Signing of Three More Pitchers

March 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of pitchers Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa), Brayton Thomas (Indiana University) and Josh Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) to their 2025 roster, aiming to strengthen a pitching staff that had a Northwoods League best ERA in 2024.

Jaron Bleeker, a freshman from University of Iowa was ranked as the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in Iowa by Perfect Game and the No. 366 right-handed pitching prospect nationally in 2024. As a junior in high school, he made 11 appearances, including seven starts, and posted an outstanding 0.68 ERA over 51.3 innings and recorded 64 strikeouts. His exceptional performance earned him a spot on the 3A First Team All-State. Bleeker is now enrolled at the University of Iowa, along with Rox returner Jaixen Frost.

Brayton Thomas, a left-handed freshman pitcher from Indiana University was ranked as the No. 171 overall prospect nationally by Perfect Game in the class of 2024. The No. 2 overall prospect in Indiana and the No. 1 LHP in the state by Prep Baseball Report. His senior year of high school, he posted a 6-2 record, 1.47 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 38 innings pitched. Thomas is a freshman enrolled at the University of Indiana joined by fellow Rox pitcher Ryan Rushing.

Joshua Dykhoff, a junior RHP and infi elder from the University of Minnesota-Crookston, maintained a batting average over .300 throughout his three years with the Golden Eagles. He posted a .301 average in 2023, earning NSIC Freshman of the Year honors. As a sophomore, he improved to a .322 batting average and was named to the All-NSIC Second Team for the second year in a row as a pitcher/utility player. This season as a junior, Dykhoff has seen action in 17 innings on the mound so far while recording 17 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA. Dykhoff played in the Northwoods League for the Minnesota Mud Puppies in 2023 and 2024, where he batted .300 or above in both seasons. He played high school baseball for Wadena-Deer Creek High School (MN), where he led his team to its first state tournament appearance in 25 years.

