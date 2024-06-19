Rox Pitching in Command Again for Third Consecutive Victory

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (10-10) defeated the Bismarck Larks (11-11) by a 6-3 score in game one of their doubleheader on Wednesday, June 19th. The Rox have now won three consecutive games and have clinched at least a split of their four-game series in Bismarck.

St. Cloud's pitching staff enjoyed another productive day at the ballpark, shutting out Bismarck across the game's first six innings. Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) made the start and lowered his earned run average to 3.32 with four scoreless innings. Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) and Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) finished the job for the Rox, combining for five innings with just one earned run allowed out of the bullpen. Decker-Petty walked away with the win, while Crawford earned the save.

On offense, the Rox scored first with two runs in the third inning. Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) catalyzed the opening run by stealing two bases and scoring on a Will Henson (Ohio State University) sacrifice fly. Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) followed with a two-out double that brought home his eighth RBI of the past five games. St. Cloud would add another run in the fourth on a single by Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University).

Savage came through again in the sixth inning, doubling in a fourth Rox run to complete his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the summer. Two more insurance runs came home in the ninth, as Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) and Perry struck consecutive RBI singles. The Rox corner infielders each finished the morning with two hits.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Andrew Savage!

The Rox will continue their four-game series and six-game road trip with a game at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. After another 6:35 first pitch on Thursday, the Rox will head to Willmar for games against the Stingers on Friday and Saturday. Rox baseball will return to St. Cloud on Sunday, June 23rd for a game against the Mankato MoonDogs, presented by Coborn's. It'll be a Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.