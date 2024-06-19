Kingfish End Doubleheader in Kalamazoo with 7-5 Win
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish split their Wednesday doubleheader by defeating the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-5 in the nightcap.
Unlike the first game today, the Growlers didn't waste any time scoring as Jeremy Comer walked in the game's first run during the first inning.
However, the Kalamazoo lead didn't last long because Will Plattner singled to right, scoring Tanner Reaves from second to tie the game at one.
In his first start of the season, Kingfish pitcher Simon Linde continued to escape jams by stranding eight runners over his three innings of work. This included three strikeouts.
Both teams' offenses would falter with runners on base until the fifth inning when Kalamazoo added a pair courtesy of Ilitch's RBI groundout and Delgado's RBI single.
Once again, the Kingfish responded the very next inning after a lead-off fielding error put Christopher Schuchart on base. After a few more runners reached, Tanner Reaves tied the game with a two-RBI single to center. Even a pitching change couldn't slow down the offense as Will Plattner followed with a two-RBI single of his own, making it 5-3 for the Fish.
Two insurance runs were added for Kenosha on a balk and sacrifice fly in the eighth.
The Growlers attempted to make a late-game comeback by scoring one in the eighth and ninth innings but fell short when Trey Baker secured the final of his four strikeouts to end the game.
The Kingfish look for a series win tomorrow in Kalamazoo at 5:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.
