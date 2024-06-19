Rockford Rivets Dominate Double Header Against Kokomo Jackrabbits
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets delivered an outstanding performance in a double header against the Kokomo Jackrabbits today, securing victories in both games with impressive scores of 13-6 and 8-2 respectively.
In the first game, the Rivets set the tone early with an explosive offensive display led by Maddox Mihalakis. Mihalakis showcased his skills with 6 RBIs, including a standout home run. Kyle Schupmann and Brayden Bakes also made significant contributions with 2 RBIs each, demonstrating the team's depth and offensive firepower.
Game two continued the Rivets' dominance, with Ryan Bakes emerging with a home run and 4 RBIs. His powerful performance was complemented by Scott Newman, who added 2 RBIs to further solidify the Rivets' lead. The Rivets return tomorrow to Kokomo Municipal Stadium to face the Jackrabbits once again.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Express Bounce Back, Split the Series - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish End Doubleheader in Kalamazoo with 7-5 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Double Header Against Kokomo Jackrabbits - Rockford Rivets
- Pit Spitters Outslug Leprechauns in 10 Inning Thriller - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Gray, Reeder Lead Huskies to Shutout Victory, Split with Honkers - Duluth Huskies
- Cushing Shines, But Rochester Falls 3-0 - Rochester Honkers
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kenosha Falls 1-0 in Strikeout Bonanza - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Win Game 1 of DH 14-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Pitching in Command Again for Third Consecutive Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac to Bounce Back - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Rivets Win Game One over Kokomo, 18-8 - Rockford Rivets
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight I-41 Showdown in Walk-off Fashion, 9-8 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Growlers Drop to Third in Great Lakes East - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rocker Fall in Extras in I-41 Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Fall 9-1 at Paws of Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dogs Fall Short to Badlands in Series Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kingfish Survive Late Game Growler Rally 8-7 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Honkers Ride Big Third Inning to 13-3 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Larks Stave off No-Hit Bid in 6-0 Loss to St. Cloud - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Double Header Against Kokomo Jackrabbits
- Rockford Rivets Win Game One over Kokomo, 18-8
- Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest
- Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory