Rockford Rivets Dominate Double Header Against Kokomo Jackrabbits

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets delivered an outstanding performance in a double header against the Kokomo Jackrabbits today, securing victories in both games with impressive scores of 13-6 and 8-2 respectively.

In the first game, the Rivets set the tone early with an explosive offensive display led by Maddox Mihalakis. Mihalakis showcased his skills with 6 RBIs, including a standout home run. Kyle Schupmann and Brayden Bakes also made significant contributions with 2 RBIs each, demonstrating the team's depth and offensive firepower.

Game two continued the Rivets' dominance, with Ryan Bakes emerging with a home run and 4 RBIs. His powerful performance was complemented by Scott Newman, who added 2 RBIs to further solidify the Rivets' lead. The Rivets return tomorrow to Kokomo Municipal Stadium to face the Jackrabbits once again.

