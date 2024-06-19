Rockford Rivets Win Game One over Kokomo, 18-8
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets started game one against the Kokomo Jackrabbits with a bang, winning 18-8. The Rivets jumped out early with a 5-1 lead in the 5th inning, however the Jackrabbits slowly jumped their way back into the game making it a one run game in the 6th inning. Looking to extend their first place lead, Rockford put up 7 runs in the 7th inning and 6 runs in the 9th inning.
Isaac Lopez started his first game for the Rivets and made an immediate impact with a double, RBI and three runs. It was a successful day all around the board as all but two starters chipped in at least one hit. Landen Southern earned another win on the mound by only allowing 2 earned runs through 5 innings pitched.
