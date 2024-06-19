Rockford Rivets Win Game One over Kokomo, 18-8

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets started game one against the Kokomo Jackrabbits with a bang, winning 18-8. The Rivets jumped out early with a 5-1 lead in the 5th inning, however the Jackrabbits slowly jumped their way back into the game making it a one run game in the 6th inning. Looking to extend their first place lead, Rockford put up 7 runs in the 7th inning and 6 runs in the 9th inning.

Isaac Lopez started his first game for the Rivets and made an immediate impact with a double, RBI and three runs. It was a successful day all around the board as all but two starters chipped in at least one hit. Landen Southern earned another win on the mound by only allowing 2 earned runs through 5 innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.