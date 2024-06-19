Kingfish Survive Late Game Growler Rally 8-7

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish held an 8-3 lead only needing 6 outs to gain their 12th win on the year and solidify themselves in the divisional two spot behind the leading Rockford Rivets.

The following two innings would not go according to plan, with the Kingfish allowing 4 runs in the 8th and 9th inning. With the bases loaded and Kalamazoo on walk-off alert Tsubasa Tommii was able to slam the door with a strikeout to end the game and for his first career save.

The Kingfish offense was rolling once again today tallying 12 hits on the night and set the tone with a 4 run first frame. Doubles from both Eli Duncan and Karter Wong put the Kingfish on the board as both players continued recent hot streaks. Duncan had three hits on the day along with Nate Mieszkowski who collected his first three hits as a Kingfish.

The win moves Kenosha into second place three games behind Rockford in first. They play Kalamazoo in a double-header tomorrow.

