Honkers Ride Big Third Inning to 13-3 Win

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers' offense exploded on Tuesday night. 13 runs, 12 hits and three home runs propelled them to a 13-3 victory in their first game against Duluth of 2024.

Brendan O'Sullivan started the scoring with an RBI single in the second. However, the Honkers couldn't capitalize further and left runners on second and third. O'Sullivan ended up 2/4 with two RBIs.

Rochester put up a crooked number in the third where they brought ten hitters to the plate. Dean Carpentier homered to lead off, which was followed by a slew of walks and singles.

Eventually, Carpentier came to the plate again in the inning and doubled home two runs. Luca Dipalo homered in the sixth and Reiss Calvin went opposite field in the eighth.

The new-look Honkers also got a phenomenal start out of a familiar face. Sam George went five shutout innings where he allowed five hits, only one walk and five strikeouts.

The Honkers and Huskies meet again tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 12:05.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.