Dock Spiders Win Third Straight I-41 Showdown in Walk-off Fashion, 9-8

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Caden Shapiro and Drew Barragan on game night

Appleton, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders secured a thrilling 9-8 walk-off victory over the Green Bay Rockers in the third annual I-41 showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night. With this win, the Dock Spiders improved their season record to 7-14 and maintained a perfect 3-0 record in the I-41 series since 2022.

The Dock Spiders jumped to an early lead in the first inning when Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) doubled, driving in Cal McGinnis (Evansville) for the first run, making the score 1-0. They extended their lead in the second inning, sending three more runs across the plate to grow their lead to 4-0, highlighted by a triple from Preston Knott (Northwestern).

Green Bay responded in the third inning with a run, and added two more in the fourth with a two-run home run from Seth Ferni (Mississippi), closing the gap to 4-3. The Dock Spiders added another run in the bottom of the inning with a single from Caden Shapiro (Princeton) that brought home Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), making the score 5-3.

In the fifth inning, the Rockers tied the game with a single from Mulivai Levu (UCLA) that brought in two runs, evening the score at 5-5. The tie remained until the bottom of the sixth, when Cal McGinnis doubled down the right-field line, driving in two runs and putting the Dock Spiders ahead, 7-5.

Green Bay fought back, scoring a run in each of the next three innings. Jake Bold (Princeton) tied the game at 7-7 in the eighth with a single, and Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon) gave the Rockers an 8-7 lead in the ninth with a sacrifice fly that brought in Mateo Mathews (Wagner College). RHP Zack Silfies (Elizabethtown), who took over in relief and picked up the win (3-1), struck out the next two batters with runners on first and second to keep the game within reach.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the Dock Spiders down to their final out and a runner at second, Aiden Jolley singled, bringing home the tying run and sending the game into extra innings.

In the tenth inning, with a free runner starting on second base, three flyouts to left field ended Green Bay's threat and set the stage for the Dock Spiders' dramatic finish. In the bottom of the inning, with Jake Surane (UW-Oshkosh) starting at second base, Caden Shapiro singled to left field, bringing home Surane for the game-winning run and setting the final score at 9-8.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday to face the Green Bay Rockers again, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. On Wednesday night, the Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, firefighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer. Plus, fan-favorite characters will make a special appearance!

