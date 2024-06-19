Dogs Fall Short to Badlands in Series Opener
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
What an interesting night in Mankato.
A back-and-forth game highlighted with multiple weather delays which ultimately ended up as a 7-3 loss for your MoonDogs.
Badlands struck first, scoring two in the second inning but their lead quickly shrank on a RBI double from Nico Libed (San Diego).
Badlands would go on to extend their lead in the third inning scoring another run.
Mankato would go on to score in the fourth and seventh inning on an RBI walk by Nico Libed.
Badlands broke it open in the 8th inning after multiple weather delays scoring 3 runs to go up 7-3.
Mankato's Tate Marland (Cedarville) got the start on the mound going 4 Ã¢..." innings giving up four runs and 3 strikeouts.
Mankato will look to bounce back tomorrow against Badlands and make a move at top spot in the division.
