Dogs with a Big Win to Tie up the Series
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
A huge 5-1 win for your MoonDogs tonight to push them back into the win column!
An interesting start to the game as Owen Byberg was unable to return to the game in the second inning after reaching the inning pitch limit of 35 in the first.
Casey Sorg (Bellarmine) went yard in the second inning for his first home run of the season putting Mankato in the lead.
Aiden McGee came in relief throwing a great 5 innings allowing no runs and striking out 6.
Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) also hit a bomb tonight making it his third on the season hitting it over the scoreboard.
Ben Rosin (Kansas State) got the save tonight throwing 3 great innings to close the game out.
