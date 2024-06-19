Kenosha Falls 1-0 in Strikeout Bonanza

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, MI - Kenosha is now the league leader in team batting strikeouts after striking out 20 in a 1-0 loss in game one of a two game double header against Kalamazoo.

This was the most times the Kingfish have struck out in their 11 year history.

It was a pitchers duel through and through with only eight hits being tallied in the entire game. Kalamazoo strater ryan Kraft went six scoreless innings racking up 14 strikeouts while Brody Kryzsiak went six inning allowing one run and striking out nine.

The lone run of the ball game came on a 6th inning double from Joey winters. These teams will play game two of the double header at 5:35 pm CT.

