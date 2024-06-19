Loggers Fall Short in 6-5 Thriller Against Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The Loggers suffered a narrow defeat in Eau Claire, falling 6-5 to the Express in a closely contested game at Carson Park before a crowd of 1,137 fans.

Logger's starting pitcher, Nik Copenhaver, went 4.1 innings, allowing 4 runs and striking out 4 batters.

Eau Claire's starter, Tracen Cameron, delivered a solid performance, pitching 5 scoreless innings, walking 6, and striking out 2.

Eau Claire opened the scoring in the 3rd inning with a home run by Brady Reynolds, followed by Reggie Bussey scoring on a wild pitch, and an RBI single from Owen Washburn. The Loggers responded in the top of the 5th with a 2-RBI single from Case Sanderson.

The Express extended their lead in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI walk from Owen Washburn and another run scored by Reggie Bussey on a throwing error by Logger's catcher Jack Collins. Eau Claire added another run in the 6th inning, capitalizing on an error by Logger's third baseman Cam Pruitt.

In the top of the 7th, the Loggers narrowed the gap with a Case Sanderson RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Luke Anderson, making the score 6-4 in favor of Eau Claire. The Loggers made a final push in the 9th inning, scoring one run on a Ryan Kucherak sacrifice fly, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

With this loss, the Loggers' record falls to 10-9, while Eau Claire improves to 10-14. The Loggers will face the Rochester Honkers in a day-night doubleheader tomorrow at Copeland Park, with the first game scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m.

