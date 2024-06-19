Express Bounce Back, Split the Series
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - Under beautiful skies at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express took Game Two of the series against the La Crosse Loggers, by a final score of 6-5.
Eau Claire's offense broke free in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to newcomer Brady Reynolds (Stanford) solo blast, as well as a pair of manufactured runs off of wild pitches and walks. The run parade continued in the bottom of the fifth, when Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) advanced home on a balk, and Reggie Bussey (Oakland) stole third and scored off an error.
La Crosse threatened late, loading the bases and scoring a runner off of a sacrifice fly to right field. This would not be enough, as Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky) was able to work out of the jam and secure the win.
The Express pitching put on a strong showing tonight, holding the Loggers scoreless through the first four innings of tonights contest. Tracen Cameron (Florida International) picks up the win (1-1), after throwing five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out a pair. Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky) gets the save (1), and Nik Copenhaver (Vanderbilt) takes the loss (0-3).
The Express get the day off tomorrow, and then head out to Dickinson, North Dakota for a series against the Badlands Big Sticks.
