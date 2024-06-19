Munroe and Harrell Homer as Madison Mallards Defeat Minnesota Mud Puppies
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-3 on Wednesday night at Warner Park to pick up their seventh straight victory.
The Mallards offense got things going in the third inning, when Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) smashed a two-run opposite field home run. It was the third home run of the season for Munroe, and it gave the Mallards a 2-0 lead.
Ben Gregory (Maryville) put on another clinic on the mound for the Mallards. Gregory threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out a season-high seven batters. He still has not allowed an earned run through four starts this season.
The Mud Puppies battled back into the game against the Mallards bullpen in the sixth inning. After a bases loaded walk got Minnesota on the board, Lincoln Berry (Minnesota State University Mankato) drove in a run on an RBI single to make the score 3-2 Mallards, and the Mud Puppies tied the game when Nick Ibrahim (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) scored on a fielder's choice.
The Mallards promptly answered in the bottom of the inning. Connor Rassmussen (Tulane) gave Madison the lead with an RBI single, and then two more runs came across on a Mud Puppies throwing error.
Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) provided some insurance with a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Matt Irvine (Mount Mercy) logged two dominant innings in relief to finish off the win.
Cole Heath (Western Kentucky) was credited with the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Ollie Yuhas (North Iowa Area Community College) was charged with the loss for the Mud Puppies.
The Mallards will be back at Warner Park on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks at Warner Park. The first game will begin at 12:05 p.m., and the second game will begin at 6:35 p.m.
