Rocker Fall in Extras in I-41 Showdown

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers fell in extra innings to the Dock Spiders in the I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field 9-8.

Fond Du Lac struck early in the game with a Preston Knott (Northwestern) triple in the second. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly to put the Dock Spiders ahead 4-0 at the end of the second.

The Rockers never backed down, going on to score five runs in the next three innings. Seth Farni (Ole Miss) hit his first home run of the season to score two, and Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit a two-RBI single in the fifth to level the score 5-5.

Cal McGinnis (Evansville) hit a double in the bottom of the sixth to bring Fond Du Lac back in front, but Green Bay scored runs in the final three innings to take their first lead of the game. Pinch runner Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) scored the go-ahead run on a Luke Moeller sac fly to make the score 8-7. The Dock Spiders managed to force extras with an Aidan Jolley (Georgia Tech) single to force a tenth inning.

Green Bay failed to score in the top half, and Caden Shapiro (Princeton) hit a walk-off single for Fond Du Lac to win the game 9-8.

Tomorrow, the Rockers will have another chance to take down the Dock Spiders on the road at Herr Baker Field. Quinn Saunders (Case Western) is set to make his third start for Green Bay. He's thrown 8.0 innings in his first two appearances with six strikeouts and only one run allowed.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on June 20th for a double-header against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, and game two is slated to start at 6:35 pm. The Coves will perform live music before the first contest, and the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform prior to the second. Both are set to begin an hour before first pitch.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.