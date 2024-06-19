Pit Spitters Outslug Leprechauns in 10 Inning Thriller

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the doubleheader, and game two of the series the against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 18-13, in front of 357 fans at Memorial Park.

The Leprechauns began the offensive shootout in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run home run hit by Parker Picot to take a 3-0 lead. The Pit Spitters didn't waste any time getting back into the game, as in the top of the second inning Carter Hain tripled to left field scoring Brett Rozman, cutting into the Leprechauns lead 3-1. Ethan Belk then singled to right field scoring Hain to make it 3-2. In the bottom of the second inning Saborn Campbell and Ryan Mckay scored on an error made by shortstop Jasen Oliver, extending the Leprechauns lead to 5-2. Brock Olmstead then doubled to center field scoring Jarren Purify and Picot to make it 7-2. The Leprechauns offense picked right back up in the bottom of the fifth inning with a Riley Frost single to left field scoring Nate Ball and Jacob Billings to grow the Pit Spitters deficit to 9-2. The Pit Spitters offense woke up in the top of the fifth inning with a double to right field scoring Alfredo Velazquez and Ethan Guerra to cut the Leprechauns lead to 9-4. Aaron Piasecki and Cole Prout scored on an error committed by shortstop Purify bring the Leprechauns lead down to 9-6. Prout picked right back up where he left off in the top of the sixth by drawing a walk with bases loaded scoring Ethan Guerra making it 9-7. Brett Rozman drew a walk as well, scoring Oliver to bring the Leprechauns lead down to 9-8. The Pit Spitters offense was still at it in the top of the seventh as Guerra hit an infield single scoring Belk to tie the game at 9-9. Piasecki singled to right field scoring Velazquez giving the Pit Spitters a 10-9 lead. Rozman grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Guerra to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 11-9. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Leprechauns were back at it with a single to right field by Ball scoring Purify to pull within one, making it 11-10. Billings doubled to center field scoring Ball to tie the game at 11-11. Frost doubled to right field scoring Billings and Tony Hatzigeorgiou giving the Leprechauns a 13-11 lead. In the top of the eighth Velazquez singled to center field scoring Chang to pull the Pit Spitters within one at 13-12. Oliver hit a sacrifice flyout scoring Belk that tied the game at 13-13. In the top of the 10th inning Guerra doubled to center scoring Velazquez to give the Pit Spitters a 14-13 lead. Piasecki then doubled scoring Guerra and Oliver to extend the Pit Spitters lead 16-13. Vahn Lackey joined the party with a single to left field scoring Piasecki and Prout making the final score 18-13.

The Pit Spitters improve to 11-11 on the season, while the Leprechauns drop to 11-11. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jaxon Huffman threw an inning and a third giving up four runs on three hits, four walks, and striking out two. Trent Reed threw two and two thirds inning giving up three runs on five hits and two walks. Logan Pikur threw two innings of scoreless ball giving up two walks, two hits, and striking out two. Dominic Mauro threw an inning giving up two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out three. Jake Brown threw three innings of scoreless ball giving up two hits, and two walks, and earning the win.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Royal Oak for the second game of the double header tomorrow. First pitch of game one is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.