Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac to Bounce Back

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers react after scoring

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers react after scoring(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers will head to Fond Du Lac for the second matchup in a two-game series against the Dock Spiders. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Green Bay lost the first game of the series in the I-41 showdown in extra innings 9-8.

Despite falling behind 4-0 after two innings, Green Bay fought back with a Seth Farni (Ole Miss) home run to score two, and Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit a two RBI single in the fifth to level the score 5-5.

Pinch runner Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) scored the go-ahead run on a Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon) sac fly to make the score 8-7 in the top of the ninth. But the Dock Spiders managed to force extras with an Aidan Jolley (Georgia Tech) single to send the game to the tenth inning. Green Bay failed to score in the top half, and Caden Shapiro (Princeton) hit a walk off single for Fond Du Lac to win the game 9-8.

Today, Quinn Saunders is set to make his third start for Green Bay. He's thrown 8.0 innings in his first two appearances with six strikeouts and only one run allowed.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on June 20th for a double header against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, and game two is slated to start at 6:35 pm. The Coves will perform live music before the first contest, and the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform prior to the second. Both are set to begin an hour before first pitch.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.