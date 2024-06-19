Cushing Shines, But Rochester Falls 3-0

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers' bats went quiet on Wednesday afternoon as they fell to Duluth 3-0.

Rochester got a phenomenal start from San Jose State right-hander Cade Cushing, who worked six innings of one-run ball. He entered for the seventh but gave up a walk and a home run which ended his night.

In total, Cushing struck out six and walked just one.

A critical juncture in the game was the fifth when the honkers loaded the bases against Duluth's starter Tyler Gray, but came up with nothing to show for it. Augusto Mungarrieta hit it well but it was fielded by Gray who completed his fifth inning.

The Honkers again loaded the bases in the eighth, this time with nobody out. The Huskies called in Kaden Kratz who struck out the first two hitters he faced, then induced an inning-ending ground ball.

The Honkers fell to 5-17 on the season and will go to La Crosse tomorrow for a doubleheader.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.