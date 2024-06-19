Chucks Reach Nine Straight Wins for the Second Time in 2024
June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
The Woodchucks find a way to win their 9th in a row despite being out hit by Lake Shore. The 7-5 victory completes a fourth straight sweep and moves the Woodchucks to 19-3 and 9-0 at Athletic Park.
For only the 7th time this season, the Woodchucks were not the first team to score. It was Lake Shore who scored two in the 3rd inning. It wouldn't matter as the Chucks put up three in the bottom half. Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota) singled and batted home Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) to give the Chucks a 3-2 lead after three.
The Chinooks would take the lead in the 5th following back-to-back innings with a run. The Chucks tied the game in the bottom half on a play where Isaac Webb stole two bases and score from second.
The next inning the Chucks took a 7-4 lead after another three-run inning. It was two straight singles, followed by two hit by pitches in a row. The wild inning culminated when a wild pitch and passed ball which allowed two more to cross. The Chucks led 7-4 after six.
Eric Valdez (Feather River College) came in relief with one out in the 5th and would end his night having pitched 2.1 innings, throwing two strikeouts and no earned runs.
Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) would come in to get out of a jam in the 8th. He would stay out for the ninth and retired all three batters via strikeout. His four-strikeout performance earned him a save, with Valdez picking up his second win of the season.
It's another impressive run for the Chucks as they reach nine wins in a row for the second time this season. They try to extend it tomorrow as they'll play a double header against Wisconsin Rapids.
Game One is at 12:05 PM and game two is 6:35 PM. It's kids' day at the park and during game two the first 500 fans will receive a Woodchucks bobblehead!
