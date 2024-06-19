Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Growlers Drop to Third in Great Lakes East

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Coming back after an off-day, the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-9) dropped a heartbreaker, falling to the Kenosha Kingfish (12-9) 8-7.

After Sunday's dominant start, K-Zoo's pitching wobbled to open up Tuesday night. Jerad Berkenpas, after giving up four earned runs last week against Fond du Lac, couldn't get past the first. Throwing 43 pitches, Berkenpas gave up four runs on two walks and three hits including a pair of two-RBI doubles from Eli Duncan and Karter Wong.

With a 4-0 deficit, the Growlers fought back quickly. In the bottom of the first, Mike Sprockett launched his second home run of the season, skying one over the wall in right to cut the deficit in half.

JJ Manion kept the Growlers in the ballgame putting together four scoreless innings of relief.

Kalamazoo would have chances to tie it up, adding on an additional run in the third while also leaving the bases loaded with just one out in the inning.

While Manion's first four in relief were solid, the top half of the sixth went array. Four straight base hits to open up the inning helped score three runs and put the Kingfish back up 7-3.

One more run in the seventh came in via an RBI single by Nate Miesckewski as the Growlers were seemingly out of it. K-Zoo's hopes were quickly revived however as Tennessee freshman Jeremy Comer obliterated his second home run in as many games 370 over the Oberon Oasis in right. The three-run shot brought the Growlers back within a pair.

After a quick pair of outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Growlers saw some life with a double by Mike Sprockett. A walk, hit by pitch, and a wild pitch later, and K-Zoo had the tying runner 90 feet away with the game-winning runner in scoring position.

Sadly, Brandon Larson would strike out to end the ball game, ending all of K-Zoo's comeback hopes.

The Growlers and Kingfish will face off once again with a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch for game one is set for 12:05 p.m. with game two for 6:35 p.m.

