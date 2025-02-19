Lumbermen Pick up a Pair of Big Ten Sluggers

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers went back to a familiar well in the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball program this week when they added catcher Reese Moore and then went back to a familiar family when they inked infielder Brayden Jefferis from the University of Michigan to bolster their 2025 roster.

Red-shirt sophomore Reese Moore is back in the middle of the Hawkeyes lineup this spring following an all-Big Ten performance during the 2024 season. The left-handed hitting backstop hit .287 while driving in 32 runs and scoring 40 times over 51 games played for Iowa, good enough to earn him third team all-Big Ten honors and he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team. The Van Meter, Iowa native, who was ranked as the No. 3 prospect by Perfect Game coming out of high school in the 2023 class, was a multi-sport standout in high school earning all-state honors in football and wrestling on two separate occasions on top of this three-time all-state baseball selections.

Joining Moore from the Big Ten will be freshman infielder Brayden Jefferis from the University of Michigan. Brayden will become the second Jefferis to dawn a Logger uniform as his older brother, Cody, led the 2019 Loggers in at-bats (258), hits (79) and runs scored (56) while hitting .306. Brayden is in the midst of his rookie season with the Wolverines after a highly decorated high school career at Hart High School (Valencia, Calif.). The left-handed hitting Jefferis is no stranger to summer collegiate baseball either as he earned all-star honors in 2024 when he hit .403 for San Luis Obispo Blues of the California Collegiate League.

