MoonDogs Add Sean Griggs

February 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome versatile fielder, Sean Griggs to the Team for the 2025 season! Griggs will join the dog squad from the University of Alabama following his freshman spring season.

Griggs is from New Jersey and played his high school career at Red Bank Catholic. In his senior year at Red Bank Catholic, Griggs had 48 at-bats, 16 runs, 15 hits, 11 RBIs, and a home run! He ended his senior year with a batting average of .312. Prep Baseball Report named Griggs as one of the top third basemen in New Jersey, as well as being named the eighth-ranked recruit. It did not stop at PBR, as he was the second-ranked third basemen and the 14th recruit at any position in New Jersey, voted on by Perfect Game USA. Griggs helped lead Red Bank to their first section (2023) title since 1997 and was named first-team all-division in 2022. Griggs was a two-sport athlete in high school also playing football, but took his talents in baseball to the next level, now being at the University of Alabama.

Griggs is ready for his Dog season saying "I'm stoked to be coming to Mankato to represent the MoonDogs in this upcoming season in the Northwoods. I'm grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to seeing everyone out there!".

Coach Danny Kneeland is ready for Griggs's talent to come to Mankato as he says "Sean is a high-ceiling athlete that can play multiple positions and can provide a lot of athleticism. He will be a very versatile tool in our lineup, and I am excited to have him on board".

If you want to see Griggs and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

