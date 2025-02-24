Growlers Launch Jr Baseball Program

The Kalamazoo Growlers are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BTLA Growlers to create the brand new Jr. Growlers Academy - a youth travel baseball program for players aged 8U-18U. This marks the first time the Growlers have partnered with a youth program, solidifying the commitment to developing baseball talent in the Kalamazoo community.

The BTLA Growlers have existed for the previous four years with alumni including JJ Manion, Brendan Garza & Aiden Warn, who have all gone on to play collegiate baseball.

The Jr. Growlers Academy, operating under the motto "Fun First, Wins Follow" prioritizes a positive and enjoyable playing experience and athletic development for young athletes of 8 to 18 years old.

This academy's mission is to provide the youth a positive experience and high-level development that will ultimately help young players reach their full potential, win more and play in the Northwoods League when they are eligible. It will develop players' skills and baseball IQ, empowering them to reach their full potential while nurturing a lifelong passion for the game.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Jr. Growlers Academy to the Growlers family," said Growlers General Manager Tom Olds. "This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to fostering the next generation of baseball players in Kalamazoo. We believe in the Jr. Growlers' mission and are confident that this program will provide an exceptional experience for young athletes."

As an affiliate of the Kalamazoo Growlers, Jr. Growlers players will have a unique connection to high-level collegiate summer baseball. This affiliation offers invaluable inspiration and provides a tangible pathway for players as they progress in their baseball journeys.

The Jr. Growlers Academy boasts a remarkable team of twelve industry-leading coaches and managers with extensive experience in professional baseball, college baseball, and the Northwoods League. These seasoned professionals will provide expert instruction and mentorship to academy players.

"The group of four players that influenced me to start the Academy and ultimately turn into this partnership with the Growlers are the same reasons why we continue to develop players," said Jr Growlers Director, Steve Bennecke. "Their success stories of playing local youth competitive baseball and then playing for the Growlers & Battle Jacks and then into professional baseball is what our program will see more of as we continue to develop local talent at our local facility."

Training will take place at an indoor training facility featuring over 5,000 square feet of space. The facility includes two 14 ¬Â² x 70 ¬Â² batting cages, a 12 ¬Â² x 80 ¬Â² pitching lane with a portable mound, a Rapsodo analytics machine for performance tracking, and a dedicated strength and agility area.

This local facility ensures that Jr. Growlers players have access to the resources they need to excel and to fast-forward their development as athletes.

Tryouts for the Jr. Growlers Academy will be held in the middle of July, and the actual dates are to be announced as we get closer. Tryouts will be held at Homer Stryker Field. The results of tryouts will determine the age and numbers of teams at each level.

The Jr. Growlers Academy will field teams from ages 8 to 18. Teams that are competing already include the 11U Jr. Growlers, 15U Elite Growlers, 16U Elite Growlers, 17U Elite Growlers, 18U Gold Elite Growlers, and 18U Blue Elite Growlers.

"The combination of our experienced coaching staff, top-tier training facility, and affiliation with the Kalamazoo Growlers creates an unparalleled opportunity for young baseball players in the region," said Bennecke. "We are dedicated to providing a fun, supportive, and developmental environment where players can grow both on and off the field."

For more information about the Jr. Growlers Academy, including registration details and updates on tryout dates and times, please visit jrgrowlers.com or contact Steve Bennecke at equippingBTLA@gmail.com or 269-443-2385.

