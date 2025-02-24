Alumni of the Week: Duer and Anker

February 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Jake Duer and pitcher Jack Anker.

Jake Duer is from Florida Atlantic University, and already making his mark early this season. The transfer went 12 for 19 this past week with 5 runs scored. To add to his 5 runs, Duer also tallied 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. Through 7 games as an Owl, Duer is leading his team with a batting average of .515.

Duer was with the MoonDogs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Within Duer's 2 seasons, he appeared in 60 games, had 208 at-bats, 41 runs, 70 hits, 3 home runs, and an overall batting average of .337. In Duer's fielding, he had 42 games, 327 innings, and only 2 errors in both seasons!

Jack Anker is a pitcher at Fresno State and has been a great arm for the Bulldogs. This past weekend, Anker was put into the W column against Cal State Fullerton. He went 7 innings pitched with 8 strikeouts and no walks. Anker only allowed 3 earned runs in his time on the diamond. Through his 2 starts this year for the Bulldogs, Anker has 18 strikeouts and a 2.08 ERA.

Anker was with the MoonDogs in 2023, and helped the Dogs to some wins! Of the 4 games appeared in, 3 were wins, and 1 was a save. Anker pitched 19 innings, facing 85 batters, had 22 strikeouts, and an ending ERA of 3.79!

