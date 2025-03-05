Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Four Players Return for 2025

The Kalamazoo Growlers are happy to announce the return of four players including former team captain Antonio Perrotta and three pitchers presented by Sign Center.

Virginia infielder, Antonio Perrotta, hails from Rockville, Maryland and enters his second season as a Growler. Perrotta led the charge towards the Northwoods League Championship in 2024 by batting .318 with a .693 OPS in 22 playoff at-bats.

"We have a high expectation for success both on and off the field every season and the returners are important to have because they bring back a positive culture and set the tone," Growlers General Manager Tom Olds said. "These guys are clubhouse leaders but more importantly they lead the charge for community impact, interacting with young fans and understand that we are so much more than just a baseball team - we are an Experience Team."

The Plainwell, Michigan native, Brendan Burch, returns for his second season in Kalamazoo following his success on the mound a summer ago. Over 13 games and 19.1 innings pitched as a reliever, Burch held a 3.26 ERA with eight strikeouts. He played and attended school at Kalamazoo Valley Community College before transferring to Aquinas College.

Growlers pitcher Bryce Brassfield is returning to Kalamazoo after helping the team secure the final win in 2024 to take home the 2024 Northwoods League Championship. He pitched a 1-2-3 14th inning and recorded the win to conclude the game. The Gilbert, Arizona native is currently pitching and attending St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

Graham Kollen, a Fort Wayne, Indiana Native will play his second season in Kalamazoo this summer. Kollen pitched in 10 games last season and came out of the bullpen to throw 12.1 innings, 16 strikeouts, and a 4.38 ERA. Kollen has taken over a starting position role with Huntington University with 21 strikeouts over three starts.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy. The full promotional schedule and theme nights will be released in Spring 2025.

To guarantee the comfortable box seats at the top theme nights, fans are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan. The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025.

